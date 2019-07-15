Heat index to soar to 105 in Orlando area

Rick Shine/CNN

ORLANDO, Fla. - The heat index will soar into the triple digits Monday in Central Florida, and there's a 20 to 30% chance of rain.

Orlando will reach a high near 95 degrees, with the "feels like" temperature near 105.

"The east coast sea breeze will develop early and push steadily inland, so rain chances will remain quiet along the coast, at less than 20 percent," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "Scattered showers and isolated storms are expected to develop over interior sections after 1 p.m. as the sea breeze pushes inland and interacts with the west coast sea breeze. For inland counties, expect rain chances to sit at 30%."

Rain chances will be 40 to 50% for the rest of the week.

"A light breeze will lead to slow-moving storms, similar to earlier this month, contributing to heavy downpours and the potential for minor flooding," Campos said.

Highs will warm into the low 90s through the weekend.

