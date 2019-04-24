Heat invades Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It is all about the heat for the next couple of days in Central Florida.

"High pressure continues to remain firmly in place across the southeastern U.S., including Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This means sinking air will prevent the development of rain and certainly help block any storms from building in the region.

Orlando will reach a high of 88 Wednesday under mostly sunny skies, with no chance of rain. The average high on this date is 84.

"Expect a light, south-southeast wind from 3 to 5 mph," Bridges said. "That wind will bring warm air and a little bit more humidity."

Thursday's high will reach 90, with more humidity but no rain.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

"By Friday, a front approaches, as well as an area of low pressure building in from the Gulf of Mexico, which will increase our rain chances to 60%," Bridges said.

Rain chances are slim over the weekend, with highs in the mid-80s.

