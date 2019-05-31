Heat lingers, but sea breeze storms could bring relief to some

ORLANDO, Fla. - Believe it or not, it may rain in Central Florida as the weekend nears.

"High pressure will finally begin to break down and allow a weak front to move closer to the region," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Expect a 30% coverage of rain after 2 p.m. Friday.

"We could see a couple of thunderstorms, but we will not have widespread rain as the east and west coast sea breezes interact with the frontal boundary."

The high will reach 96 in Orlando. The average high in Orlando is 90. The record high is 102, set in 1945.

Highs will stay in the mid- to upper 90s through the weekend, with a 30% percent chance of rain Saturday. Rain chances dip to 10% Sunday.

"In 2019, we have seen 11.63 inches of rain," Bridges said. "The normal amount of yearly rainfall for this time of year is 14.45 inches."

Hurricane season officially begins Saturday, but there are currently not any concerns in the tropics.

The 2019 Hurricane Season begins tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Zyog0L7YdI — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 31, 2019

