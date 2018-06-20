Heat swamps Orlando area as rain chances ramp up

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances start to ramp up in Central Florida as drier air leaves the region.

"We will see a gradual increase in moisture across Central Florida on Wednesday and Thursday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The area of high pressure that was dominating the forecast over the past couple days is shifting further to the south, bringing in a southwesterly breeze at 5 to 10 mph."

There's a 30-40 percent chance of rain on Wednesday. Rain chances jump to 50 percent on Thursday and 60 percent from Friday through Sunday.

"We will continue with fairly high rain chances through next week as we return to our typical summer pattern with sea breeze storms," Bridges said.

Wednesday's high will reach 94 degrees in Orlando, but the heat index will reach the triple digits. The average high on this date is 91. The record is 99, set in 1998.

Highs will be in the low to mid-90s for the next several days.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

