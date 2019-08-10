Heat the theme at the parks this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla.- - It's hot even for Central Florida standards. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire region.

This means that the heat could become dangerous, and proper attention should be paid to the weather. Stay hydrated waiting in lines Saturday and Sunday.

A few strong storms will be possible late Saturday afternoon, but should quickly push east of the parks towards the beaches.

All storms are done in time for fireworks Saturday night.

