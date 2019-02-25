Heat wave over with cold front coming into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cold front has pushed into the area, and it will mark the end of the heat wave that is currently over Central Florida, says News 6 meteorologist Danny Treanor.

There have been a few short-lived showers that have popped up around Flagler County and Volusia County on Sunday evening.

There will be cooler temps tonight, with the lows ranging from the mid-50s to the north to 60 to the south.

For Monday, expect the weather to be partly cloudy with a high of 74. Near the beaches it will only hit around 70.

The best chance for rain is Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures should return to the low 80s by the end of the week.

