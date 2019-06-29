Heavy rain showers help keep temperatures tolerable

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday will be more favorable for rain as moisture rises in Central Florida, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

Showers will begin along the coast Satuday morning. You can expect spotty showers with isolated pockets of heavy rain. Be sure to pack your rain gear.

Thicker cloud cover this morning actually makes for a pretty purple sunrise. We're pinpointing when showers and thunderstorms will move into central Florida right now on News 6! #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/JjFiuoDOoS — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 29, 2019

The majority of the heavy rain will pick up in Saturday afternoon and begin to move west, Cokinos said.

Some of the storms have the potential to produce heavy rain (between one and two inches), lightning, and wind gusts near 40 mph.

The clouds and rain will help keep temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s Saturday. With continued high humidity, it will feel about five degrees warmer than actual temperature readings.

Rain chances are 70% Saturday afternoon and most of the rain will be gone by 9 or 10 p.m. Saturday.

Overnight lows will be close to the mid-70s under mainly cloudy skies, Cokinos said.

The forecast for Sunday shows another round of rain in the afternoon.

The tropics are quiet. The National Hurricane Center isn't expecting any tropical development in the Gulf or Atlantic over the next five days.

