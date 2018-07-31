Heavy rain to drench Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Summertime storms will once again strike Central Florida on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, lightning and localized flooding to the region.

"Once again, we are pinpointing storms after the noon hour," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Two to three inches of rain will be possible in some areas."

Bridges said a boundary to the north, energy and moisture from the Gulf and south winds are causing the increase in moisture and storms.

"We will also see the sea breezes coming together along I-4 in time for the drive home," Bridges said.

Expect a 70 percent coverage of showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will be 60 percent on Thursday before dropping to 40 percent from Friday through Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s all week. The average high is 92.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Storms will be along I-4 by 6 PM! Here is #FutureRadar! pic.twitter.com/VohmaMI49S — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 31, 2018

Orlando has a surplus of 2.41 inches of rain in 2018.

"Since the beginning of July, we have seen 9.23 inches of rain in Orlando," Bridges said.

