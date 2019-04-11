Here come the 90s: Warm weather expected through weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Very warm weather and slight rain chances are in the Central Florida forecast for the next several days.
Orlando will reach a high of 87 Thursday. The record high is 96, set in 1908.
"There is still a chance for a minimal shower or two due to an east coast seabreeze," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.
Overnight lows will be near 70.
Today's #BusStop forecast gets an A! pic.twitter.com/6RV6QNGZgB — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 11, 2019
Highs Friday through Sunday will hover around 90 degrees.
"Expect rain chances to increase slightly to 20% Saturday and 30% Sunday as moisture increases across Central Florida," Bridges said.
Next workweek will start with highs in the mid-80s and a 20% chance of rain.
