Here come the 90s: Warm weather expected through weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Very warm weather and slight rain chances are in the Central Florida forecast for the next several days.

Orlando will reach a high of 87 Thursday. The record high is 96, set in 1908.

"There is still a chance for a minimal shower or two due to an east coast seabreeze," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Overnight lows will be near 70.

Highs Friday through Sunday will hover around 90 degrees.

"Expect rain chances to increase slightly to 20% Saturday and 30% Sunday as moisture increases across Central Florida," Bridges said.

Next workweek will start with highs in the mid-80s and a 20% chance of rain.

