Here comes the rain again

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another day, another round of rain in Central Florida.

Orlando will see a high of 90 Friday, with a 70% coverage of rain.

The average high on this date is 92. The record high is 101, set in 1918.

"We have what we call outflow boundaries across Central Florida. These are like mini-fronts that help fire up showers and storms once we heat up the atmosphere in the afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Heavy downpours are expected at afternoon bus stops and on the drive home, Bridges said.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Rain chances dip to 50% over the weekend.

Orlando received 0.33 inches of rain Thursday, putting its yearly rain deficit at 1.16 inches.

There is currently nothing to watch in the tropics.

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.