Here comes the sun: Spring brings warmup to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - The first full day of spring brings the return of sunshine to Central Florida.

After days of gloomy, soggy conditions, Orlando will reach a high of 77 degrees Thursday, with no chance of rain. The average high on this date is 79.

"Expect a beautiful first day of spring across Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Boaters and beachgoers, however, should use caution.

"Long-period northeast swells will impact the coast up to 4-6 feet and produce rough surf at the beaches and a high risk for rip currents," Campos said.

Tidal levels will continue to run above normal, with high tide occurring around 9 a.m.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Friday's high will be 75, with sunny skies.

The weekend will be similar with highs reaching 80 by Sunday.

The next chance of rain, at just 10 percent, is Monday.

