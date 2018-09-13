Here's how 5 tropical systems are affecting weather in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Five systems, including four named storms, are swirling in the tropics.

All eyes are on Hurricane Florence, a Category 2 storm packing 110 mph winds as it nears the Carolinas.

Florence will likely make landfall early Friday near Wilmington Beach, North Carolina. The storm will then ride along the coast and eventually move into the Charleston, South Carolina, area before moving inland and bringing torrential rains to the Atlanta area.

"Nearly 40 inches of rain is expected before this thing finally dies out and moves farther north," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "That means the system will park on top of Georgia and the Carolinas for the weekend and even part of next week."

In Central Florida, Florence continues to bring drier air, dropping rain chances in the Orlando area.

The storm is bringing dangerous rip currents and high seas to Central Florida, however.

Two people, including a man trying to rescue a boy, have drowned in rough surf off Central Florida since Sunday.

Tropical Storm Isaac

Isaac is 100 miles east of Dominica, moving west at 17 mph with 45 mph winds.

"Lots of people are concerned whether Isaac will move into Puerto Rico, where many are still dealing with the impacts of Hurricane Maria from last year," Bridges said.

Computer models show that Isaac will remain a tropical storm as it moves south of Puerto Rico.

Some models take Isaac into the Yucatán Peninsula, while others show it dying out near Jamaica.

"We will continue to watch," Bridges said.

Gulf of Mexico

Speaking of the Yucatán, a trough of low pressure is located over the central Gulf of Mexico.

Upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression.

Regardless of development, heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to cross portions of northeastern Mexico, Texas and Louisiana late this week.

The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 60 percent chance of development within the next two days.

The next named storm will be called Kirk.

Tropical Storm Joyce

Joyce is packing 45 mph winds and is moving southwest at 6 mph in the open Atlantic.

Joyce will not impact the United States.

Hurricane Helene

Helene is a Category 1 hurricane in the middle of the Atlantic, with winds at 80 mph.

Helene is moving north at 13 mph and will turn north.

"Helene will dance with Joyce," Bridges said. "I hope those ladies have fun."

Orlando-area forecast

Drier air continues to build into Central Florida, but if you go to the beach, avoid the ocean because of dangerous rip currents caused by Florence.

Rain chances will be 30 percent on Thursday and 20 percent on Friday and Saturday.

Highs in Orlando will be in the low to mid-90s for the next few days, with "feels like" temperatures near 105.

More moisture works in by Sunday, increasing rain chances to 40 percent.

Florence will also cause high seas off Central Florida, with waves approaching 10 feet.

