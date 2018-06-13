Here's the latest on system brewing in tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cluster of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the western Caribbean now has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days, weather officials said.

The system is on a west-northwest path into central America toward the Yucatán Peninsula.

"As this system moves into some warmer waters just before reaching the Yucatán Peninsula, it could further develop," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

After it moves over the Yucatán Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico, it will likely trek to Mexico by the end of the weekend or into Monday.

"Whether it develops at all, it will be far away from Florida and will not have a direct impact on our weather," Bridges said.

This area of low pressure will move into the Southwestern Gulf by the end of the week. Moving away from Florida. pic.twitter.com/8YIzToeed8 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 13, 2018

Central Florida forecast

A typical summer-like pattern continues as storms fire up almost every afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m.

High temperatures in Orlando on Wednesday will be in the mid-90s, but it will feel like 100 degrees or more. The average high on this date is 91.

Expect a 40 percent coverage of rain on Wednesday and 50 percent on Thursday. Highs will be near 93 degrees. Lows will be in the mid-70s.

Rain chances drop to 30 percent on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low 90s. There's a 40 percent coverage of rain on Father's Day, mainly in the afternoon.

Storms will linger into tonight. Here is the #FutureRadar at 9 PM! pic.twitter.com/yrASA59b4O — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 13, 2018

