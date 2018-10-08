Here's what Tropical Storm Michael means for the Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Michael, a tropical storm that's expected to strengthen into a hurricane, will menace Florida on a projected path toward the Panhandle.

As of early Monday, Michael was 90 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico, packing winds of 60 mph and moving north at 5 mph into the Gulf of Mexico.

"Remember, it takes 74 mph winds to be categorized as a hurricane," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This will likely become a hurricane, possibly Monday, as a Category 1 with winds at 75 mph."

By Tuesday, Michael could have winds of 100 mph as it reaches the central and northern Gulf of Mexico.

[HURRICANE TRACKER: Tropical Storm Michael]

"There is plenty of warm water and very little wind shear In the Gulf," Bridges said. "This will help to strengthen the core rapidly."

#Michael is still a tropical storm. It will be a #Hurricane today. Moving into very warm waters of the Gulf. pic.twitter.com/XOeYRIWfHE — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 8, 2018

Computer models show Michael hitting the Panhandle on Wednesday evening as a Category 2 hurricane.

The biggest issue for the Panhandle region will be storm surge, wind and heavy downpours.

"While Central Florida will stay out of the cone of uncertainty, we will see rain increasing as early as Monday due to Michael," Bridges said.

Expect a 40 percent coverage of rain Monday in the Orlando area. Rain chances jump to 60 percent from Tuesday through Thursday.

"While parts of the Panhandle could see in excess of 10 inches of rain, we will only see 2 to 4 inches of rain as the system moves north," Bridges said.

Although Central Florida will be on the "dirty side" of the storm, Bridges said the storm may be far enough away to avoid serious risks.

"We will likely only see a few of those outer bands," he said. "Embedded with a few squall lines, they could have a few thunderstorms. We will have downpours, but as of now, there's no big risk of tornadoes here."

#Michael will make landfall as a possible Cat #2 hurricane Wednesday afternoon or evening in the panhandle. pic.twitter.com/GZcy1auYqN — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 8, 2018

Michael is expected to trek to the east after making landfall.

"Flooding will be a big concern over the Carolinas as they are just barely recovering from Hurricane Florence," Bridges said.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Rain chances in Orlando diminish to 30 percent on Friday through Sunday, with highs near 90.

The average high for this time of the year is 86 degrees.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.