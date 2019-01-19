Here's when you can expect Central Florida's next chilly cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. - In true Florida fashion, get ready to break out your flips flops Saturday, then your scarves Sunday.

As we await the approach of our next blast of cold air, News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said temperatures Saturday afternoon will run several degrees above average.

Though many other parts of the United States are weathering a winter storm, Central Florida temperatures will be noticeably warmer, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A strong cold front will press through the panhandle early Saturday evening, then continue into north-Central Florida by around midnight, passing through our area by later in the night and very early morning.

Most of the rain and storm activity should clear by daylight Sunday morning. Along the passage of the front, expect rain chances to jump up to 70 percent.

"We are not anticipating a severe weather outbreak, but a few lightning storms will be possible," Campos said.

Storms will move quickly at a clip of 40 to 50 mph. Torrential downpours could add up to around half an inch in spots. Heavier storms could bring occasional to frequent lighting and gusty winds.

Locations south of the I-4 corridor will have the highest likelihood for rain by sunrise Sunday morning.

Brisk westerly winds Sunday may prompt a lake wind advisory areawide. Wind speeds are predicted between 15-25 mph. Winds will remain strong into the evening, but are predicted to drop off overnight.

"With this rapid change of weather expect a few days of roller coaster temperatures," Campos said.

Overnight lows into Sunday morning will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s. Highs will be below average for Sunday as cooler air behind the front begins to filter down, with readings in the mid- to low 60s.

The very cold air will settle in Sunday night and into Monday morning, with wake up temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s. Wind chills will allow the actual air temperatures to feel more like the low 30s in northern zones.

"Sunday night will be the time to bring in any sensitive plants from outside," Campos said.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, highs will remain cold, in the mid-50s to low 60s.

A gradual warmup will begin Tuesday.

