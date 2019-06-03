High 90s in forecast; sea breeze storms return to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Highs will be in the upper 90s Monday, but sea breeze storms return to the forecast every day this week.

Orlando will reach a high near 97, with a 30% chance of rain.

"The coverage of rain will not be as high as we saw through the weekend, but we will still still see the chance for a few stronger storms," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Highs will be in the mid-90s for the rest of the week, with rain chances hitting 50% by the weekend.

Tracking the tropics

Showers and thunderstorms have increased in association with a broad area of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche.

The system, which has a 60% of tropical development over the next two days, is expected to move slowly toward the northeast coast of Mexico and eventually impact Texas.

"The system will not impact Florida in the coming days," Bridges said.

The next named storm will be called Barry.

Pinpointing this! It could become #Barry soon. It will stay away from Florida. pic.twitter.com/TW2yBO39Xv — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 3, 2019

