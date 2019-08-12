High heat, storms welcome kids back to school in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - High heat and sea breeze storms are in the Central Florida forecast as students head back to school Monday.

Orlando will see a high of 94, with the "feels like" temperature reaching 105 and a 50% coverage of rain. The average high on this date is 92. The record high is 98, set in 1938.

"Expect storms to build in along the east and west coast boundary, mainly after we heat up this humid environment," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "After 1 p.m., expect showers and storms. The bus stop will be wet for the kids this afternoon. Make sure they have their rain gear."

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Check out the storms for the afternoon drive home! #FutureRadar at 5PM! pic.twitter.com/uqJJkKoKC0 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 12, 2019

Rain chances jump to 70% from Tuesday through Friday, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

"Some storms that we pinpoint for the next couple of days could be strong to severe, especially late in the afternoon," Bridges said. "We will see heavy downpours, scattered lightning and strong wind gusts up to 50 mph."

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.