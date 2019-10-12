High pressure brings comfortable temps to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - High pressure over the southeast U.S. on Saturday will slide offshore on Sunday.

This will maintain a fairly moist onshore slow in the low levels of the atmosphere, but as we go higher in the mid- to upper levels, we find extremely dry air in place.

For this reason, chances for rain will look slim to nonexistent this period. If any rain were to develop, it would be light and very short-lived.

Highs today will remain in the mid- to low 80s along the coast and the mid- to upper 80s inland. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid -60s inland and near 70 along the coast.

Dangerous conditions are expected at area beaches due to long-period northeasterly swells.

A high risk of rip currents is likely each day, along with rough surf.

Onshore flow and mostly dry conditions continue early next week, but a slight increase in moisture from south to north will bring a low chance of showers along the coast.

By midweek, winds will veer southerly ahead of a cold front stretching from the Great Lakes to the Deep South.

Models continue to show this front weakening as it approaches Central Florida. No big "fall -like" changes are expected with this front.

Tropical update:

We have 49 days left till the end of hurricane season, and we are still watching a few areas in the tropics.

The good news is that Central Florida will remain worry-free regarding any tropical activity over the next couple of weeks.

Advisories are still being issued for Subtropical Storm Melissa, which is currently sitting a couple hundred miles southeast of the New England coast.

The forecast shows it continuing to track out to sea and falling apart by the end of the week.

We are also watching two waves, one in the Caribbean and the other just off the west coast of Africa. The one near the Yucatan Peninsula has a 20% chance of development within the next five days as it slides into Central America.

The second wave, farther out to sea in the eastern Atlantic, has a 30% chance of formation in the next week. Although tropical cyclone formation in this area is climatologically unlikely this late in the season, some development of this system is possible before it moves into more unfavorable conditions by the middle of next week.

