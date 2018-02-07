High temperatures about 10 degrees above normal in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando will see another February day with temperatures reaching the 80s.

The high on Wednesday is expected to hit 82. The average high on this date is 73.

"A little bit more moisture will work into the atmosphere, leading to a few additional clouds and some fog to start," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

"A new front will bring rain chances, at 30 percent, Thursday afternoon," Bridges said.

Expect highs near 80 through the weekend.

"We will be in an unsettled pattern, with minimal rain chances, 20 to 30 percent, on Saturday and Sunday," Bridges said. "Rain chances increase next week as a new system approaches."

There was no rain in Orlando on Tuesday, putting the yearly deficit at 0.40 since Jan. 1.

Warming to 82 today. pic.twitter.com/FKJqdjvVFt — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 7, 2018

