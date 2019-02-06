High temperatures in Orlando area to soar into 80s for rest of week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures will soar into the 80s Wednesday in Central Florida, and the warmup will last through Friday.

Orlando will reach a high of 82. The average high on this date is 72.

Expect patchy dense fog in areas of southern Brevard County, as well as northern and central Volusia County. The fog is expected to burn off by mid-morning.

"High pressure continues to build into Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This is sinking air pushing down on the atmosphere, not allowing for clouds by the afternoon."

Some patchy fog this morning at the #BusStop. I'm giving the afternoon #BusStop an A+! pic.twitter.com/bdmP4GXKGx — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 6, 2019

Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees.

Expect a high of 82 on Thursday and 83 on Friday.

"We will stay dry through the end of the workweek," Bridges said. "A very weak cold front will build in Saturday and Sunday, bringing rain chances of 30 percent Saturday through Tuesday."

Highs will be in the mid-70s over the weekend.

Watch News 6 for more weather news.





