High temperatures make way for strong storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures will rise to the low 90s Saturday but with the continued high humidity, it will feel like the triple-digits for a few hours Saturday afternoon, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

Get whatever you need done early in the day. The heat and the storms will take over this afternoon. Storms will linger through the evening and part of the night. Some could be heavy at times packing gusty winds near 50 mph and a lot of lightning. #news6 pic.twitter.com/rfjX0DAzYo — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) July 6, 2019

During the day

Clouds will thicken Saturday, allowing scattered showers to begin popping up. As we head into the afternoon Saturday, storms will fire up with the chance of producing heavy rain.

"At times, the storms could add up to a couple of inches of rainfall per hour," Cokinos said.

Lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 mph will accompany the storms.

Beach forecast

"Beachgoers should plan on getting that time on the sand in early," Cokinos said.

Storms on Saturday will take over, but until then, enjoy some sun and sand. Just be safe in the water.

Rip current risk will be moderate along all our area beaches. Boating isn't too shabby until storms roll in, at which point it could get a bit dicey.

Overnight

Most of the storms will start to move toward interior central Florida by the evening. Most of the rain will be done by late Saturday night, leaving behind cloudy skies with lows in the mid-70s.

Another round of rain is expected Sunday. Rain chances Saturday and Sunday are 70% and will continue for much of next week.

