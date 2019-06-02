High temps continue to cook Central Florida, rain showers possible

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another round of heat is headed our way, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

If you're one of the lucky ones who gets the rain, enjoy it! Sunday will be one of those days where not everyone gets the rain, but the most favored area will be in Brevard County.

"Scattered showers will begin over western zones Sunday and move toward the coast later in the afternoon," Cokinos said.

Beachgoers get your sand and sun time in early. By 4 p.m., some rain will move in and it could be heavy at times.

Until the rain starts, the UV index is extreme so don't forget to protect your skin. Rip current risk will be moderate again Sunday. Swim safe near a lifeguard.

"Highs will range from 91 in Cocoa Beach to 93 in Melbourne and Daytona Beach as well as Palm Coast."

Inland zones will be a tad bit hotter, from 94 to 96 degrees. Of course, the humidity will be a big player in the forecast.

It will feel like the triple digits outside for several hours Sunday. Be sure to pace yourself and take it easy while you are out in the heat.

Most of the showers will be gone by Sunday evening, with the exception of the coast. A few storms producing downpours and gusty winds, and maybe even some lightning, will linger through Sunday night before clearing out.

"It will be most active in Brevard County, but count on some rain near the Volusia County coast, as well."

Once the rain moves out, a few clouds will be left behind. Lows will hang around the mid-70s.

The week ahead will be steamy in the mid-90s with a chance for rain well into next weekend.

A quick update on the tropics: An area of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche will continue to move west to northwest toward Mexico and southern Texas. The National Hurricane Center gives this system 60% chance of developing over the next two to five days.

