High to hit 90 in Orlando, but strong storms headed our way

Severe weather possible on Good Friday in Orlando area

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Troy Bridges - Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is in store for a nice day Thursday, but big changes are on the way.

Expect a high of 90, with a 20% chance of rain ahead of a front. The average high on this date is 83.

Strong to severe storms will hit the region Friday afternoon. The high will reach the mid-80s, and there's a 90% chance of rain.

"Expect a chance for small hail, strong winds greater than 60 mph and heavy downpours," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We can’t rule out the chance for one or two isolated tornadoes, although that risk is low."

Temperatures will be cooler for Easter weekend.

"For Saturday, expect windy conditions and a high of 75," Bridges said. "Early morning temperatures on Easter Sunday will be in the 50s."

Expect a high of 79 on Easter Sunday.

"We will be dry for the weekend and for most of next week," he said.

