High to hit 90 in Orlando, but strong storms headed our way

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is in store for a nice day Thursday, but big changes are on the way.

Expect a high of 90, with a 20% chance of rain ahead of a front. The average high on this date is 83.

Strong to severe storms will hit the region Friday afternoon. The high will reach the mid-80s, and there's a 90% chance of rain.

"Expect a chance for small hail, strong winds greater than 60 mph and heavy downpours," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We can’t rule out the chance for one or two isolated tornadoes, although that risk is low."

Pinpointing an #Enhanced risk of severe weather for Marion county tomorrow. The rest of Central Florida will also see a risk of severe storms after 2 PM! pic.twitter.com/O3CQPtPX7z — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 18, 2019

Temperatures will be cooler for Easter weekend.

"For Saturday, expect windy conditions and a high of 75," Bridges said. "Early morning temperatures on Easter Sunday will be in the 50s."

Expect a high of 79 on Easter Sunday.

"We will be dry for the weekend and for most of next week," he said.

