Higher storm chances Sunday, sweltering heat continues

ORLANDO, Fla,- - The heat and humidity continue to surge across Central Florida. Once again with the humidity involved it will feel more like 105 to 110 degrees in the afternoon.

A heat advisory is nack in effect for Marion and Flagler counties until 6 p.m. Even though the rest of Central Florida is not under an advisory it will still feel equally hot.

Sunday will offer a better chance for cooling storms in the afternoon and evening.

Be on the lookout in the afternoon as some of these storms could be intense. Torrential downpours and frequent lightning will be the main threats.

Beach Forecast

A moderate threat for rip currents remains at the beaches. The heat index cranks up to around 110 later Sunday afternoon.

Tropical Update

No development is expected over the next five days.

