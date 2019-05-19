ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday funday is in full swing and it looks like it will be another great day to be out and about enjoying the Florida sunshine, News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Much like Saturday, inland cities will see warmer temperatures that could be close to 90-93 degrees. The coast will be a little cooler with temperatures of 84 to 86 degrees.

"Beachgoers keep in mind the wind will pick up out of the east to southeast Sunday afternoon," Cokinos said. "Winds will be near 10-15 mph so you may want to secure your belongings with something weighted while you're relaxing in the sun."

Not a bad day for any beach in central Florida. Just stay safe in the water. Rip current risk is moderate. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/ozaoPLiunK — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 19, 2019

The rip current risk is moderate Sunday. Play it safe while you're having fun in the water.

"Unlike Saturday, there will be a few showers around Sunday afternoon. Rain chances are low near 20% so we're not expecting widespread storms that will put a damper on your plans outside," Cokinos said.

The areas in the green are most likely to get a passing shower. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Mainly light to moderate rain expected, but if you get a storm, the rainfall could be a little heavier & there could be lightning. #news6 pic.twitter.com/57cPX7fkH2 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 19, 2019

A few showers are expected around I-95 and I-4. This will happen Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Mainly light to moderate rain is expected, but an isolated storm with heavier rain and lightning can't be ruled out.

Overnight Sunday a stray coastal shower is possible, with most areas not getting much rain at all. A few clouds will linger overhead. Lows will reach the 60s and low 70s with a light breeze.

"Tomorrow will be a wash, rinse, repeat situation," Cokinos said, "highs in the low 90s with a few spotty showers in the afternoon."

Tropics Update

An area of low pressure expected to develop by Monday or Tuesday well south of Bermuda, now has a 30-40 percent chance of taking on tropical characteristics early in the workweek. It's expected to move north to northeast staying away from the U.S. coastline into more unfavorable conditions over open water.



