Windy day, abundant sunshine expected in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando area started off Thursday with brisk, windy conditions.

"Behind the front that moved in a couple days ago, high pressure has built in," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "That sinking air, with a clockwise wind flow around it, will begin to shift off to the east and northeast of Florida, allowing winds to gust to 25 mph or greater."

Temperatures started out in the 50s across most of Central Florida.

There is a small craft advisory in effect until early Friday morning because of the winds.

High temperatures will reach the upper 60s on Thursday and Friday, with lots of sunshine. The average high on this date is 72.

"Highs will rebound into the mid- and upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday," Bridges said. "But expect a new area of low pressure and a cold front to build in by Sunday afternoon."

Rain chances around kickoff for the NFL Pro Bowl at 3 p.m. Sunday will be at 60 percent.

"If you are heading to the game, make sure you have a poncho," Bridges said.

