Highs remain above average in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida will see another warm day, with some showers popping up in portions of the region.

The high temperature will reach 80 degrees Tuesday in Orlando. The average high on this date is 76. The record is 89, set in 1962.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said a front just north of our area has stalled out.

"This front will be a bit of a focal point for a couple of showers off and on through the day," he said. "Most areas won’t see much rain at all."

Highs will return to the mid-80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The chance of rain will stay at 20 percent through Thursday.

Friday's high will be 79, with overnight lows early Saturday dipping into the mid-50s.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low and mid-70s from Saturday through Monday.

