Highs return to mid-80s, but changes on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. - Highs in the mid-80s return to Central Florida.

A day after temperatures "cooled" to near 80, Orlando will see a high of 86 degrees on Wednesday. The average high on this date is 76. The record is 89, set in 1929.

"High pressure will build in across the state of Florida, leading to virtually no rain chances," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "With a slight east-northeast breeze, we can’t rule out one or two sprinkles. The coverage is 10 percent of the area."

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday's high is expected to reach 87, but the weekend will be cooler.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s. The overnight low early Saturday morning will be in the low 50s.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 70s, with lows in the low 50s.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando stands at 2.18 inches.

