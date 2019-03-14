Highs will hit mid-80s in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - The end of the workweek will be gorgeous in Central Florida, but changes are coming this weekend.

Orlando will reach a high of 84 Thursday, with no chance of rain and mostly sunny skies. The average high on this date is 78.

The overnight low will be in the mid-60s.

Friday's forecast will be very similar, with a high topping out at 85.

"A new front that moves in this weekend brings a 40 percent chance of rain Saturday and a 20 percent chance of rain on St. Patrick’s Day," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The high on Saturday will hit 78. Sunday's high will be 72.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Rain lingers at 20 to 40 percent Monday through Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s.

