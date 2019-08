ORLANDO, Fla. - Clouds mixed with sunshine will be around for the morning and to start the afternoon. After lunch a few showers and storms try to get going.

Scattered storms will be around until after dinner, but these storms will not last all day. Rain chances fade for the rest of the evening in time for fireworks.

A similar day is on tap Monday, if your plans take you back to the parks.

