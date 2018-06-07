Hot day, afternoon storms forecast for Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday will be hot in the Orlando area, with more afternoon storms expected.

The high in Orlando will reach the low 90s. The average high on this date is 90.

"A few sprinkles could fall before noon, but the majority of the activity will be in the afternoon and early evening," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "Some of the storms could be strong, producing heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning."

The coverage of rain will be 60 percent of the region.

"Most of the rain will slow down later tonight," Cokinos said.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

The forecast remains the same for the next two days.

Rain chances dip to 40 percent on Sunday.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Good morning central Florida! Highs return to the low 90s with scattered storms flaring up in the late day. #news6 #CentralFloridaWx #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/0QB6srHSaO — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 7, 2018

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.