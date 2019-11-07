Hot day on tap, but cooldown on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dense fog will blanket portions of Central Florida early Thursday before heat becomes the weather story of the day.

Orlando will reach a high near 87, with a 20% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 80. The record high is 92, set in 1922.

Big changes are on the way, however.

"We will pinpoint a brand new front moving into Central Florida on Friday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This front will increase rain chances to 50% and lower temperatures."

Expect a high of 80 Friday.

"By the weekend, expect dry conditions and highs in the 70s after starting out in the 50s and 60s," Bridges said.

Saturday's high will be near 74 and Sunday's high will top off at 79.

"Temperatures warm back to the low 80s for the start of next week on Veterans Day, with rain chances at 20-30%," Bridges said.

There will be a moderate risk of rip currents at area beaches over the next couple of days.

