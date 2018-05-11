Hot day on tap in Orlando; rain expected on Mother's Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's going to be hot in the Orlando area on Friday, but rain is expected on Mother's Day.

The high is expected to reach 90 degrees, 3 above the average high on this date.

"There will be a few clouds streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We will see lots of sunshine as it filters through those thin clouds that are elevated in the atmosphere."

The overnight low will be in the mid-60s.

Expect a high of 88 on Saturday and the low to mid-80s on Sunday and Monday.

"An area of low pressure continues to develop over Cuba and the Bahamas," Bridges said. "This will not become a tropical system, but it will bring tropical moisture to the north end of Central Florida for the weekend."

Most of the moisture holds off until Sunday.

"If you are making plans this weekend, whether it be with mom or just some yard work, Saturday will be the best day with the driest conditions," Bridges said.

Rain chances shoot to 60 percent on Sunday.

"We will see rain chances continuing Monday through the end of next week as the wet season begins," Bridges said. "Lots of moisture from the south continues to stream in next week and interacts with sea-breeze action from both the east and west coast of Florida."

The fire danger will decrease next week.

Orlando's yearly rain deficit stands at 5.89 inches.

