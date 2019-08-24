Hot, low rain chances at the parks

ORLANDO, Fla.- - If you don't mind being hot, it's going to be a great day at the parks. Rain chances aren't zero, but most of the day will be dry. At times, it will feel like 100 degrees.

A few passing storms will be possible by lunch and then again early in the evening, but most of the storm chances will be held at the east coast beaches today. If you do get caught in a downpour, hang out under cover for a few minutes as these we won't stick around for too long.

Any storm that gets going should be long gone by fireworks Saturday night.

A slightly better chance for storms will be around Sunday.

