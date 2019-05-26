Hot steamy temps expected for Memorial Day

joe Raedle/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - Heat will continue Sunday and will actually rise a bit more before the end of the holiday weekend, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

"High temperatures from Orlando to Ocala will range from 94 to 97 degrees Sunday," Cokinos said. "Near the coast the east breeze will keep temps a little cooler, but still hot from 85 in Cocoa Beach to 90 degrees in Daytona Beach and Palm Coast."

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

There will be plenty of sunshine with hardly any cloud cover overhead Sunday.

High pressure will continue to take all the rain over the plains and move it north to the Great Lakes region.

"There is no rain in the forecast for several days," Cokinos said.

If you plan on heading to the beach to beat the heat, pay attention to the flags flying at the lifeguard towers.

Cocoa Beach (and surrounding cities) will be the "coolest" place in central Florida today. Don't forget to take breaks from the direct sunshine to prevent heat related illness. Swim safe and have a wonderful day! #news6 #CocoaBeach #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/1EruMzsMhT — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 26, 2019

There will be moderate to high rip currents along all our area beaches.

"Remember, don't try to fight the current, you won't win. The water is too powerful for even the strongest swimmers. Swim parallel to shore, or signal for help from a lifeguard."

Clear skies will allow temperatures to sink to the low 70s Sunday night. Fog is possible Monday morning, but it won't last long.

"The heat returns with a vengeance Monday, with highs ranging from 96 in Orlando to 98 in Ocala. The coast will be 88 to 95 steamy degrees."

The first mention of rain will come on Friday with a 20% chance of showers.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.