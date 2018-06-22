Hot, sticky, rainy day forecast for Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - It will be another hot day in Central Florida, with summer storms dumping rain across the region.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s Friday in Orlando. The average high on this date is 91.

More Weather Headlines

Expect a 60 percent coverage of showers and storms each day through Monday.

"A little bit of drier air tries to work in by Tuesday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Highs will remain near 93 degrees through Tuesday.

Daytona Beach set a daily rainfall record on Thursday, with 2.03 inches. The previous record was 1.26 inches, set in 1983.

Orlando received 0.96 inches of rain on Thursday, putting its yearly rain deficit at 0.65 inches.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

"There is currently nothing to track in the tropics," Bridges said.

Storms will fire up by 3 PM! Here is #FutureRadar! pic.twitter.com/6EsiAgeFuA — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 22, 2018

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.