Hot temperatures, high humidity make for a muggy Central Florida Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday is predicted to bring high temperatures and possibly rain to most of Central Florida.

News 6 meterologist Samara Cokinos predicted patches of fog through the mid-morning which will dissipate as the day moves on.

The day will be very sunny, with some clouds building in the afternoon. Cokinos said temperatures will stay in the low 90s, but may feel hotter because of the humidity.

"Stay hydrated while outdoors and be ready for afternoon showers and thunderstorms," Cokinos said.

Rain coverage will be less widespread than Friday, with overall coverage at 40 percent. Passing storms could have winds gusting near 55 mph.

"These storms will be mainly late in the afternoon and will fizzle out by night," Cokinos said.

The first half of the day at the beach will be perfect. Lots of sunshine so don't forget your sunscreen. By the afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms are possible. Not a wash out, but keep an eye as storms form and move from the west quickly. #news6 pic.twitter.com/40SAZuGHma — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 9, 2018

Lows are predicted to stay in the low 70s. Patchy fog is possible early Sunday morning as winds become more calm.

Sunday's forecast is more of the same. The day is expected to be hot and humid with afternoon storms.

