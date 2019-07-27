Hot with a few storms at the attractions

ORLANDO, Fla - The heat returns to the theme parks Saturday afternoon with mainly sunny skies through the early afternoon. A few storms will start to develop, mainly after lunch, and start to increase in coverage through the afternoon.

The best chance for storms will be around dinnertime. If you are staying at the parks for fireworks, a lingering storm will be possible, but they will be quick to exit.

It will by no means be a washout this weekend, but if you get caught a storm, expect heavy rain and frequent lightning.

