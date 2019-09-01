How Category 5 Dorian could impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As of a 10 a.m., Dorian is now an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph.

The motion is still due west. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center keeps most of Central Florida in the cone. Impacts will be felt well outside of the cone, with the greatest impacts felt along the coast. Hurricane force wind gusts will be likely along the coast Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

The center of Dorian could track anywhere inside of the cone, which could be up the spine of Florida to all the way out into the open waters of the Atlantic. The longer Dorian moves west, the longer it will take to turn north. The longer it takes to turn north, the greater the impacts will be for Central Florida.

Impacts and timeline for Central Florida

Labor Day weekend plans won't be impacted by Dorian, unless your plans take you to the beach where rip currents could be elevated.

Impacts start to increase Tuesday morning with conditions going downhill by Tuesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Impacts are subject to change pending the exact path of Dorian. Even if Dorian does not make landfall, there will still be impacts in Central Florida. Stay tuned to the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates.

