Humberto pulls away from Bahamas, parallels Florida coast

ORLANDO, Fla.- - Humberto is moving north Sunday away from the Bahamas and about 200 miles off the Florida coast. The surf and rip current threat will remain high through Sunday along the East Coast Florida beaches.

Later Sunday, Humberto could become a hurricane as it starts to move even further away from Florida. Humberto could strengthen further as it moves closer to Bermuda later in the week.

A weakening area of high pressure is working to pull Humberto out to sea, protecting Florida, but threatening Bermuda.

There are a couple of areas to watch in the tropics, though none threaten Florida at this time.

