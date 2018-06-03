Hot, humid Sunday with some rain predicted in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The first Sunday in June is expected to bring rain and high temperatures.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said a few showers and thunderstorms could be on tap for the Central Florida area.

"Mainly light to moderate rain is expected, but if you get a thunderstorm, the rain could be heavy and there could be lightning," Cokinos said.

Overall rain coverage will be lower than the previous weekend at 20 percent. Any boating plans can stay intact -- no advisories are in place, and seas are predicted to be between 1 and 2 feet.

Highs will be in the low 90s, but will feel even hotter due to high humidity.

"Be sure to stay hydrated while spending time outdoors, and of course take breaks in the shade to give yourself a break from the direct sunshine," Cokinos said.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 70s. Monday will be much of the same, with highs in the low 90s and a 30 percent coverage of rain, mainly in the afternoon.

