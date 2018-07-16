Humid, stormy start to workweek in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday is off to a humid start in Central Florida, and the humidity is expected to linger until afternoon storms arrive.

Expect rain coverage at 50 percent Monday and Tuesday afternoons. By Wednesday, rain chances will increase to 60 percent through the remainder of the workweek.

High temperatures will remain above the average for this time of year. The average high in Orlando is 92 degrees.

"Expect a high temperature of 95 on Monday and a high of 94 on Tuesday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The high will be in the mid-90s for Wednesday through the weekend."

Temperatures in Orlando Sunday warmed to 91 degrees, which is nowhere near the record of 97 degrees set in 1961. The record high for Monday is 100 degrees, which was set back in 1932.

"The east and west coast sea breezes will come together to battle it out Monday, firing up the afternoon storms Central Florida has seen lately," Bridges said. "Some could be strong, with lightning, strong wind and heavy rain."

Orlando received .54 inches of rain Sunday, leaving the deficit at 1.35 inches of rain since Jan 1.

