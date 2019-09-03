Despite warnings, crowds turn out at Florida beaches ahead of Hurricane Dorian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Officials in northeastern Florida are urging people to stay away from the beaches due to possible storm surge from Hurricane Dorian.

Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said Tuesday that waves of up to 20 feet are expected along the area's Atlantic beaches as the storm moves toward the north.

He says there can still be "life-threatening if not deadly conditions at the beach."

Lord said storm surge is expected along the ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway.

Despite warnings from officials, crowds of people still showed up at Central Florida beaches Tuesday to see the storm's potential impacts.

