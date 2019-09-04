Florida man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away

Two men observe a squall caused by Hurricane Dorian looming in the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 3, 2019, in Ormond Beach, Florida. Dorian, once expected to make landfall along the Florida coast as a Category 4 storm, is currently predicted to turn…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man parked his Smart car in his kitchen to protect it from Hurricane Dorian.

In a Facebook post , Jessica Eldridge said her husband Patrick Eldridge was "afraid his car might blow away" so he parked it in their Jacksonville home's kitchen. She wrote on Tuesday that their other car is parked in the garage.

[RELATED: Central Florida spared as Hurricane Dorian skirts state | Puppy named ‘Dorian' rescued by Orange County deputy from abandoned vehicle]

Dorian is skirting Florida's coast, narrowly missing Jacksonville as it heads northward along the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines.

The Category 2 storm has devastated the Bahamas, where rescue crews have only begun taking the full measure of the damage.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.