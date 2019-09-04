Health officials warn of post-Dorian swimming at Brevard beaches

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Following Hurricane Dorian's trek up Florida's east coast, officials are asking swimmers to hold off on entering the water at Brevard County beaches until it can be tested.

The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County issued the countywide precautionary swim advisory Wednesday for all public beaches, saying swimming is not recommended at this time.

Health officials said tests will be conducted when possible to determine the quality of water. Until then, officials said the water could pose health threats.

"Until test results are available, you should assume that water contact may pose an increased risk of disease or illness, particularly for susceptible individuals," officials said in a news release.

Health officials also asked residents to avoid floodwaters.

"Floodwater may contain fecal matter from sewage systems, agricultural and industrial waste, and septic tanks," the release said. "Floodwaters can also mask debris, downed power lines, and other hazards."

Health officials did not clarify how soon tests could be conducted.

