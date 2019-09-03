Here's a look at some of Dorian's damage in the Bahamas

CNN Video

As the system continues battering the Bahamas, the extent of Hurricane Dorian's damage is still unclear.

Days after the storm first made landfall on the islands, some users have taken to social media to share some of the devastation from the storm.

Here's a look at some of what we've seen so far:

New video from @Bahamas-press

"High storm surge with floating vehicles speaks volumes to the conditions on Grand Bahama island. Hurricane Dorian is stationary and is a strong 140mph killer storm."#hurricanedorian #Grandbahama

pic.twitter.com/oksawAmPDi — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 3, 2019

The US Coast Guard has landed at #Abaco to airlift injured persons. There are fatalities. Numbers are uncertain. Homes/buildings loss is said to be between 60%-90%! Freeport is still being ravished, however the Defence Force Marines have been deployed! #HurricaneDorian #Bahamas pic.twitter.com/YstlEELRv3 — Gilbert NMO Morris (@MorrisMedici) September 2, 2019

This is police headquarters in #Freeport , #Bahamas as result of #Hurricane #Dorian; with 5 hours or more left for a storm that may not leave until 9pm tonight! It suggests that the Bahamas and Caribbean must rethink its design/build strategies! #hurricanedorian2019 pic.twitter.com/rU3Sr1d9Lx — Gilbert NMO Morris (@MorrisMedici) September 2, 2019

It has been 14 hours now with #Dorian in #Freeport #Bahamas and still this is the roof of a home there and take notice of the wind and rush of the waves of this family already on the top floor of the house! pic.twitter.com/6bWS9RSN8w — Gilbert NMO Morris (@MorrisMedici) September 2, 2019

This is a before and after of what's happening in Freeport, Bahamas under the lash of hurricane Dorian! 13,000 homes have been impacted, 15 persons are reported missing and sadly a 7 year old child has perished. The storm rudely moves at 1 mile per hour, so hours to go still! pic.twitter.com/fxrsU2Nwq9 — Gilbert NMO Morris (@MorrisMedici) September 2, 2019

Chella Phillips of Nassau Bahamas took in 97 stray dogs so they wouldn't be alone during #HurricaneDorian.



Amazing. But not an easy task or feat.



If you wish to help financially, their paypal is: pawtcake.refuge.inc@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/5N5h60p9KR — zellie (@zellieimani) September 3, 2019

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

