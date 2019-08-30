These Central Florida shelters will open for Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - As Hurricane Dorian treks toward Florida, Central Florida counties are preparing for the powerful storm's potential impact.

County leaders will announce details on shelters as the storm nears. Any information regarding shelters in your county will be added to this story as it becomes available.

Brevard County

Orange County

Osceola County

The county's general shelters will open at noon Sunday at the following locations:

Harmony High School (pet-friendly shelter) 3601 Arthur J Gallagher Blvd , St Cloud, FL 34771

, St Cloud, FL 34771 St. Cloud High School- 2000 Bulldog Ln, St Cloud, FL 34769

Horizon Middle School- 2020 Ham Brown Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Osceola County’s initial Special Needs Shelter will open at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Council on Aging, located at 700 Generation Pt, Kissimmee, FL 34744. Individuals staying at the special needs shelter should bring medicine and other vital supplies.

First responders and their pets will be housed at Osceola Heritage Park at 1875 Silver Spur Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34744.

Sex offenders will be housed at the County’s Beaumont Street Facility at 330 N. Beaumont Ave. Kissimmee, FL 34741.

Individual should bring materials to shelter in place, including personal supplies, bedding, snacks and games, as well as food for any special dietary needs.

Seminole County

Volusia County

Shelters are forecast to open in Volusia County between noon Sunday and noon Monday. The shelter list will be posted at www.volusia.org/pin. For more storm information, click here. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Flagler County

Shelters for Hurricane Dorian are expected to open Sunday, according to county officials. This story will be updated with specific details on shelter locations as they become available. For more storm information, click here. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Marion County

Lake County

Polk County

For Hurricane Dorian, Polk County officials provided the following shelter information:

Based on the current track and estimated time of arrival in Polk County of Hurricane Dorian, the following public shelters will open at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1: Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale

High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail, Chain of Lakes Elementary, 7001 CR 653, Winter Haven

Davenport School of the Arts, 4751 N CR 547, Davenport

Donald Bronson Community, 124 Bronson Trail , Polk City

, Polk City George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland

Horizons Elementary, 1700 Forest Lake Drive, Davenport

Kathleen High School, 2600 Crutchfield Road, Lakeland

Road, Lakeland Lake Marion Creek Elem., 3055 Lk. Marion Creek Road, Poinciana

Mulberry Middle School, 500 Martin Luther King Ave., Mulberry Special Needs shelters will also open at 8 a.m. Sunday, for those residents with special medical needs. Polk County Emergency Management’s Special Needs Program is designed to provide shelter and/or transportation for residents with medical or physical conditions and/or dependent on medical electrical equipment who require assistance during an emergency. Those staying at the special needs shelters have been prearranged and registered. The only pet friendly shelter that will be open will be at Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake. Pet owners must bring shot records for their pets, an airline-approved carrying case or crate and pet food.

Sumter County

If shelters are open to evacuees, they will be located at one of the designated locations listed below, according to Sumter County officials:

Sumter County will provide shelter for those with special needs. Before staying at a special-needs shelter, residents would need to apply for eligibility. Those with special needs or a representative can register with the county ahead of a storm online or via a paper application. Both can be found here. County officials ask people to register ahead of time and not wait until a storm is about to hit. They reserve the right to cease application processing during any emergency or disaster.

