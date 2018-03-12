Hurricane Irma by the numbers: Report reveals full details on storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center on Friday released its tropical cyclone report on Hurricane Irma, detailing many aspects of the storm that ravaged parts of Florida.

The hurricane caused 44 direct deaths, including seven in the United States, and 85 indirect deaths, 80 of which were in Florida.

The massive storm spawned 21 tornadoes in Florida, including an EF-2 in Mims and and EF-1 on Merritt Island. There were 25 tornadoes caused by Irma overall, officials said.

Six million of Florida's 20.6 million residents, 30 percent of the state's population, were evacuated during the storm.

According to the report, 7,000 homes in were damaged in Brevard County. Of those, 450 were destroyed, officials said. Another 4,000 homes were damaged in Osceola County, causing an estimated $100 million in damage.

Here's the full report from the National Hurricane Center.

