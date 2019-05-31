Save money on these items during Florida's hurricane sales tax holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Starting Friday, Floridians can save on hurricane supplies under a sales tax holiday signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies will run to June 6 on items such as batteries, generators, weather radios and fuel cans.
Qualifying items include:
- Reusable ice packs for $10 or less
- Any portable self-powered light source (candles, flashlights, lanterns) for $20 or less
- Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers for $25 or less
- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries) for $30 or less
- Coolers and ice chests for $30 or less
- Bungee cords for $50 or less
- Ground anchor systems for $50 or less
- Radios (two-way, weather band) for $50 or less
- Ratchet straps for $50 or less
- Tarps for $50 or less
- Tie-down kits for $50 or less
- Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting for $50 or less
Click here for more information.
The new law also provides several tax breaks to help with Hurricane Michael recovery, such as building materials, replacement fencing and hurricane debris removal. It also includes a one-year property tax break for farmers who can no longer use their land.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.