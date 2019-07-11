Hurricane warnings issued for parts of Louisiana coastline

ORLANDO, Fla. - As of the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Barry is maintaining sustained winds of 40 mph. The direct impacts will stay well away from Central Florida.

Hurricane and tropical storm warnings are now in effect for much of the Louisiana coast. Conditions will start to deteriorate in those areas later Friday and into Saturday.

Storm surge and wind will cause problems along the north Gulf Coast. However flooding will be the main threat across the Mississippi River valley.

More than a foot of rain could fall on already saturated ground and swollen rivers. Parts of the Mississippi River are already in moderate to major flood stage ahead of Barry's arrival. Barry will be at near-hurricane strength as it comes ashore Friday into Saturday.

